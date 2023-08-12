Oviedo (6-12) absorbed the loss Friday versus the Reds, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Things looked ominous right away for the big right-hander, as the first four batters of the game reached and three of them scored. Oviedo looked like he might settle in after that in retiring 10 of the next 11, but then light-hitting catcher Luke Maile clubbed a three-run shot in the fourth inning. He needed 93 pitches to cover his five frames. Oviedo came into this one with a 2.32 ERA so far in the second half, but this was certainly a step back.