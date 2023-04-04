Oviedo gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings Monday against the Red Sox.

Oviedo gave up home runs to Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas in the first inning. He then recorded the next 11 outs without giving up a run, but he exited before he could qualify for the win. With JT Brubaker potentially needing Tommy John surgery, Oviedo was given the fifth spot in the Pirates' rotation. While Monday's line looks ugly on paper, it's encouraging that Oviedo settled down after a shaky first frame. He leaned heavily on his 89-mph slider, which he threw 46 percent of the time, and touched 98 mph with his fastball, which was sitting in the mid-90s. Oviedo currently projects for a home start Sunday against the White Sox.