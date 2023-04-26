Oviedo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander saw his quality start streak end at three, but Oviedo still exited the game in line for his third win of the season, only to see Colin Holderman serve up a game-winning blast to Chris Taylor in the eighth inning. Oviedo will take a 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come this weekend on the road against the Nationals.