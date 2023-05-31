Oviedo allowed a run on three hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants.

Oviedo's lack of command led to him needing 92 pitches (53 strikes) to get 13 outs. It also played a part in him falling short of qualifying for the win. This is the eighth straight outing in which he's walked multiple batters, and the second time he's issued five free passes in a start. The right-hander owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB over 58 innings through 11 starts this season. Oviedo is projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.