Oviedo (5-11) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over seven innings against the Tigers. He struck out five.

Oviedo's now won back-to-back starts, allowing just two runs over 13 innings, after going 0-8 with a 4.83 ERA in his previous 11 outings. The 25-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.42 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 111:51 K:BB across 22 starts (124.1 innings) this season. Oviedo's currently projected to face the Brewers this weekend in his next outing.