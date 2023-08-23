Oviedo (7-13) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

It was a solid performance from Oviedo, who'd allowed 10 runs over his previous two starts (nine innings). The lone damage against him Tuesday came on a Richie Palacios solo homer in the fifth. The 25-year-old Oviedo lowered his ERA to 4.46 with a 1.33 WHIP and 129:62 K:BB across 26 starts (145.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Cubs in his next outing this weekend.