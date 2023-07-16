Oviedo allowed one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out 10 across seven innings Saturday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo entered Saturday's start having allowed 13 earned runs across his last 11.2 innings. He bounced back against the Giants, matching his highest strikeout total in a game this season while backing that with 18 swinging strikes on 107 total pitches. Oviedo has been inconsistent on a start-to-start basis, though he has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 19 appearances.