Oviedo (9-14) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, yielding four hits and five walks while striking out five batters six scoreless innings.

Oviedo again struggled with his control, tossing just 50 of 93 pitches for strikes and issuing five walks for the second straight start. However, the Cubs couldn't take advantage of the free passes, as they failed to push a run across the plate. While Oviedo has handed out 10 walks over his past two outings, he's allowed just one run over 11 frames during that span while striking out 12 batters. It's unlikely that the right-hander will be able to see sustained success with such poor control, but he's managed a 2.30 ERA over his past five starts despite a 1.54 WHIP and 23:19 K:BB.