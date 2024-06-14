The Pirates selected Fleming to the active roster Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Fleming will rejoin the Pirates' bullpen after being DFA'd on May 14. He'll take the place of Hunter Stratton (triceps), who was placed on the 15-day IL, on the active roster while Niko Goodrum was designated for assignment to make room for Fleming on the 40-man roster. Fleming has pitched 19 innings with the Pirates this season and owns a 5.68 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP.