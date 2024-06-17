Fleming allowed four hits over four-plus shutout innings during a no-decision Sunday. He struck out two during the win over Colorado.

Fleming made his first MLB appearance since May 13 and impressed with four scoreless frames. He gave up a pair of singles without recording an out in the fifth inning but Carmen Mlodzinski escaped the jam to keep the Rockies off the board. Fleming now owns a 4.70 ERA with a 15:9 K:BB through 23 MLB innings this season. He'll most likely shift to the bullpen or head back to Triple-A Indianapolis.