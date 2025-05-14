Hayes is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Mets on Wednesday.
Hayes has five multi-hit games since the beginning of May and has gone 14-for-48 (.292) with two stolen bases and two RBI over that span. He'll begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Jared Triolo starts at the hot corner and bats ninth.
