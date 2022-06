Hayes (shoulder) is starting at third base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes was held out of the lineup the past two days with a left shoulder injury, but he'll retake the field for Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old has a .200/.250/.373 slash line with two home runs, eight RBI and a 30 percent strikeout rate through 19 games in June.