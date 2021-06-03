Pirates manager Derek Shelton confirmed Hayes (wrist) will be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Marlins, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Hayes will start at third base and bat second.

As expected, Hayes will be back in action for Pittsburgh after his wrist injury kept him on the shelf for exactly two months. Through the first 26 games of his MLB career, Hayes has looked like one of the majors' best hitters with a 1.130 OPS, but his .429 BABIP and 28.6 HR/FB% are both unsustainably high and suggest fantasy managers should expect a fair amount of regression in batting average and power moving forward. The wrist injury also makes projecting Hayes' rest-of-season outlook a difficult endeavor, but if healthy, he should be locked into an everyday role in a prominent spot in the Pittsburgh lineup.