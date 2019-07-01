Hayes (finger) has begun a rehab assignment following a three-week absence.

Hayes' power has been slow to develop throughout his career despite solid scouting reports, and his season-to-date at Triple-Indianapolis has been no exception with just three homers in 224 at-bats. The 20 doubles and eight steals points to some upside however, and he could find himself in Pittsburgh later this summer if he's able to hit well in the interim.

More News
Our Latest Stories