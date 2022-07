Hayes went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk, three runs scored, and an RBI in an 8-6 win Sunday in Milwaukee.

Hayes singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third, hit a solo blast in the fifth and walked and scored in the ninth. Coming into the game, the 25-year-old was 10-for-69 with one homer in his last 18 contests. It was just the second time that he had multiple extra-base hits in a game all season.