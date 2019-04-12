Hayes went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a homer against Charlotte on Thursday.

The home run was his first at the Triple-A level. Hayes spent all of 2018 playing for Double-A Altoona, where he slashed .293/.375/.444 but with only seven homers in 437 at-bats. He followed that up by hitting .353 with three home runs in Grapefruit League action this spring. The third baseman has a solid skill set, but his fantasy value may be determined by his ability to hit for power. So far he's off to a good start in 2019.