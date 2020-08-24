The Pirates are expected to promote Hayes from their alternate training site in Altoona in the coming days, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Hayes' glove has been big-league ready for a while now, but the Pirates finally appear prepared to bring the 23-year-old aboard after the team lost infielders Colin Moran (concussion) and Kevin Newman (abdomen) to injuries in Sunday's win over the Brewers. If either player is forced to the injured list, Hayes would likely be promoted as early as Tuesday to step in as the club's everyday third baseman. Hayes' real-life value outstrips his fantasy appeal, as he's not expected to provide premium power or stolen-base production in his initial exposure to big-league pitching. His contact-oriented, all-fields approach should at least allow Hayes to turn in a decent batting average, however.