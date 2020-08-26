Pirates manager Derek Shelton suggested Tuesday that the team has no immediate plans to promote Hayes from the alternate site, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "There was no discussion of [Hayes' potential callup]," Shelton said.

After the Pirates lost a pair of infielders Kevin Newman (abdomen) and Colin Moran (concussion) to injuries in Sunday's win over the Brewers, speculation arose that Hayes could get the opportunity to make his big-league debut this week. However, Shelton's comments Tuesday along with the fact that the Pirates didn't even include Hayes on their taxi squad for their eight-game, three-city road trip suggests that the 23-year-old prospect's callup won't be imminent. Hayes will continue to play regularly in simulated games at the Pirates' alternate training site in Altoona.