Hayes went 5-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI, three runs scored and one steal in Friday's 14-7 win over the Mets.

Hayes had himself a night Friday, tying career highs with five hits and four RBI in a 14-7 win. The young third basemen had been tweaking his approach at the plate since the end of the road trip last week, and it has certainly paid dividends. Over his last seven games, Hayes has a scorching .586 average (17-for-29) with two home runs, nine RBI and three strikeouts.