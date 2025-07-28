Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Chips in insurance runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Hayes delivered a two-RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Pirates a 6-0 lead. He had a mediocre nine-game homestand, going 8-for-33 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored. Despite the decent stretch, Hayes is still hitting just .208 across 20 games in July.
