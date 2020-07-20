Hayes (illness) cleared MLB protocol Monday and will rejoin the team soon, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes hadn't yet reported to camp while recovering from COVID-19, but he'll be able to join the team soon after producing two negative tests. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old experienced any symptoms or what shape he'll be in upon his return. Given his expected role as major-league depth this season, the team could elect to bring him along slowly to avoid injuries as he works back to full health.