Hayes is considered day-to-day after an MRI showed inflammation in his left wrist, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
X-rays were negative after Hayes left Saturday's game, but with the MRI showing some inflammation, the Pirates will sit him down for the finale in Chicago. Pittsburgh travels to Cincinnati next and it's uncertain whether Hayes will be ready for the start of that series, which gets underway Monday.
