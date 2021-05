Hayes (wrist/hand) continues to swing in the batting cage and could begin swinging on the field by the end of the week, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old isn't experiencing any soreness as he continues to swing, so he should keep advancing through the hitting program. Hayes is expected to get some at-bats on a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, though the team has yet to finalized any plans.