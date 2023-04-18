Hayes went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Monday's win against Colorado.

Hayes knocked RBI singles in the second and third frames before bringing home one more run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. He's posted three multi-hit performances over his last six games, hitting .349 (8-for-23) with a 4:2 BB:K during that stretch. On the year, Hayes is now slashing .206/.261/.349 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI.