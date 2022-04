Hayes went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

Hayes delivered Pittsburgh's only offense of the game with a two-RBI single in the eighth inning. After a hot start to the campaign, Hayes has slowed a bit of late, collecting only five hits in his last 25 at-bats. Even so, he's provided production across the board with five runs scored, four RBI and two stolen bases across 12 games.