Hayes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Hayes hit fifth in the order against right-handed pitching for the third consecutive game, though he responded with his third multi-RBI game of the season. Even after collecting two doubles, he's slugging just .309 since the beginning of May, spanning 15 games and 55 at-bats. As has been the case for much of his big-league career, most of Hayes' fantasy value comes from scoring runs and stealing bases.