Manager Derek Shelton said after Saturday's game that Hayes (wrist) is still being evaluated and the team will have more information regarding his status Sunday, AT&T SportsNet reports.

The manager added that Hayes injured himself during a plate appearance. "He caught the nob on his swing, when he turned it over so I guess the nob kind of caught in his hand awkwardly," Shelton said. The injury is new and not something that lingered throughout spring training. Fantasy owners will need to wait until Sunday for further guidance on Hayes.