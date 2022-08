Hayes (back) is expected to rejoin the Pirates after spending the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Hayes has dealt with a back injury since Friday, and he was officially placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday. However, the team evidently doesn't consider his injury to be too significant since he's expected to return after a minimal IL stint. Rodolfo Castro has served as the Pirates' primary third baseman in Hayes' absence.