Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that he expects Hayes (wrist) to be activated from the 60-day injured list when he becomes eligible Thursday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes hasn't played for the Pirates since suffering the injury April 3 against the Cubs, but the third baseman is on track to rejoin the club when he becomes eligible to on June 3. The highly touted prospect seems likely to assume his role as the everyday third baseman when he returns.