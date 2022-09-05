Hayes (shoulder) took swings in the batting cage Sunday and expects to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Mets, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes has been on the bench for the Pirates' last two games with left shoulder soreness, but the issue doesn't look like it'll be a long-term concern. The 25-year-old indicated he was unsure if he'll be ready to play third base Monday, but he expects to serve as a designated hitter until he's cleared to return to the infield.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sits again due to shoulder•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Removed with left shoulder issue•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out of Monday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Swipes 14th bag•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Returns from IL•