Hayes (shoulder) took swings in the batting cage Sunday and expects to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Mets, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes has been on the bench for the Pirates' last two games with left shoulder soreness, but the issue doesn't look like it'll be a long-term concern. The 25-year-old indicated he was unsure if he'll be ready to play third base Monday, but he expects to serve as a designated hitter until he's cleared to return to the infield.