Hayes went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Double-A Altoona in its 5-1 win over Trenton on Tuesday.

Hayes opened his Double-A tenure with a 1-for-20 showing at the plate, but the third baseman has settled in nicely at Altoona ever since. In his subsequent 90 appearances for the affiliate, Hayes has slashed .302/.383/.482 with seven home runs and nine stolen bases, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game along the way. After the graduation to the big leagues (and trade) of Austin Meadows, Hayes now looks like the top hitting prospect in Pittsburgh's system.

More News
Our Latest Stories