Hayes went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Double-A Altoona in its 5-1 win over Trenton on Tuesday.

Hayes opened his Double-A tenure with a 1-for-20 showing at the plate, but the third baseman has settled in nicely at Altoona ever since. In his subsequent 90 appearances for the affiliate, Hayes has slashed .302/.383/.482 with seven home runs and nine stolen bases, earning a spot in the All-Star Futures Game along the way. After the graduation to the big leagues (and trade) of Austin Meadows, Hayes now looks like the top hitting prospect in Pittsburgh's system.