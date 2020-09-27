Hayes went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and three doubles in Saturday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Hayes scored in the first, third and fourth innings while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. He added a single in the seventh and a double in the ninth to complete an impressive performance at the plate. Hayes has four homers, 16 runs scored, 10 RBI and a stolen base in 23 games as a rookie. He's added seven doubles and a pair of triples.