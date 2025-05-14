Hayes went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

While the Pirates' overall offensive malaise prevented Hayes from adding any other fantasy-friendly stats to his ledger, he continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup. The third baseman hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since mid-April, and over his last 22 contests he's slashing .310/.341/.356 with two steals and seven RBI, but somehow only one run scored.