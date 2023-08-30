Hayes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Hayes has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball in recent weeks, boasting a .366/.422/.683 batting line with six home runs and 19 RBI over his last 20 games. He'll grab a routine night off Wednesday as Vinny Capra fills in at third base for the visiting Pirates.
