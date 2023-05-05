Hayes isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Friday's game against Toronto.
Hayes holds just a .490 OPS over the past week, so he'll get a day off Friday to regroup. Rodolfo Castro will move to third base in Hayes' absence, allowing Tucupita Marcano to start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Hitting for extra bases•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Drives in three runs•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Homers and steals base in win•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Getting day off Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: In leadoff spot Thursday•