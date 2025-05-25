Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Hayes will be joined on the bench by Bryan Reynolds (torso) as the Pirates give two of their lineup regulars a breather for the day game after a night game. Jared Triolo will fill in for Hayes at third base.
