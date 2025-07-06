Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Getting breather Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
After his 12-game hitting streak came to an end in Saturday's 1-0 loss, Hayes will exit the starting nine for what will be his first day off since June 25. Jared Triolo will spell Hayes at third base and will bat seventh.
