Hayes is not in the lineup Friday at St. Louis.
Hayes had a double, a walk and a run scored out of the leadoff spot Thursday versus Cardinals, but he's slashing just .157/.204/.235 through 54 total plate appearances this season. Rodolfo Castro will start at third base and bat sixth for the visiting Pirates on Friday.
