Hayes went 1-for-2 with his second home run of the spring Wednesday against Minnesota.

The 24-year-old closes out Grapefruit League action with a .431 batting average in 51 at-bats, including 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI and two stolen bases. Fantasy owners are expecting much from Hayes, who's still eligible for rookie of the year consideration. He hit .376 in 85 at-bats last summer, thanks to a .450 BABIP. His minor-league career slash line of .279/.354/.399 seems like a more reasonable expectation in 2021.