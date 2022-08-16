Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Hayes will be placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a mid-back muscle strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes had missed the Bucs' last three games while dealing with the back issue and hadn't shown any significant improvement, so he'll be out of action for at least the next week as he continues to work through the issue. The Pirates called up corner infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move, but Rodolfo Castro is likely the main candidate to pick up playing time at third base while Hayes is on the shelf.