Hayes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
He got the Pirates on the board in the fifth inning by taking Jordan Montgomery deep, marking the first time in Hayes' career he's homered in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old third baseman has only four homers on the season and just 22 in 311 career big-league games despite athleticism that made him a first-round pick in 2015, but it is possible his power is beginning to emerge -- his 13.0 degree launch angle, 39.8 percent flyball rate and 92nd percentile average exit velocity are all career highs, pointing to a player who is making a concerted effort to reach the seats more often.