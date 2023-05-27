Hayes went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.
Hayes had one of the Pirates' seven homers in the contest, which was his first since April 15, a span of 34 games without a long ball. The third baseman has long underwhelmed for power from the hot corner, but two homers in 49 contests is tough to justify in fantasy. Hayes is slashing .231/.287/.360 with 17 RBI, 26 runs scored and six stolen bases through 202 plate appearances. There's not much momentum here -- he has just four hits across his last six games, though three of them have gone for extra bases.