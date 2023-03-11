Hayes (thumb) will lead off and play third base Saturday against the Yankees.
Hayes had been held out of game action since Monday while dealing with thumb soreness, but the injury never appeared to be a major one. He'd been able to hit in the cage despite the injury and should have plenty of time to get up to full speed by Opening Day.
