Hayes went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple Thursday against Atlanta.
He's off to a strong start with four hits, including two doubles and a triple, in eight Grapefruit League at-bats. Hayes slashed .376/.442/.682 in 95 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2020, but has compiled a career minor-league mark of .279/.354/.399 in four seasons. He stole just one bag in 24 games last year but averaged 17 stolen bases in his last three minor-league campaigns.
