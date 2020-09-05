Hayes is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Hayes made his big-league debut at the start of the month and appears set to feature frequently but not everyday, as he'll now sit for the second time in six games. He's looked good at the plate so far, going 5-for-14 with a homer. Erik Gonzalez slides to third base in his absence, with Kevin Newman starting at shortstop.
