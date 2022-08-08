site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
