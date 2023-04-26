Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Hayes came to bat with runners on first and second in the second frame, and he ripped a double down the third base line to drive in both. He now has five multi-hit efforts in his last 10 starts, during which he's hitting .333 with six RBI and 10 runs scored. Though Hayes has only one homer on the campaign, he has a .151 ISO through 101 plate appearances -- a 50-point increase over the 2022 season.