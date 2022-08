Hayes went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk and a strikeout during Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Hayes had a lackluster performance at the plate but has now recorded hits in five consecutive games. During that time, he's hit .286 with a home run, a double, five RBI and a stolen base. In spite of his struggles in late July, the 25-year-old has continued to have an everyday role for the Pirates.