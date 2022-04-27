Hayes went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Brewers.

Hayes extended his hitting streak to five games, though this was his first multi-hit game in the span. However, he's been excellent throughout the early portion of the season, as he's failed to reach base in only one start in which he did not leave the contest early. The primary downside to Hayes' performance is his lack of power -- he has no home runs across 64 pate appearances -- though he's offset that a bit with a pair of stolen bases and eight runs scored.