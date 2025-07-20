Hayes went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk Saturday against the White Sox.

Hayes ripped a two-RBI double into the right field gap in the fourth inning to account for both of his RBI. He's had a dismal season at the plate overall, though he has managed to go 22-for-82 (.268) with 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in the last month.